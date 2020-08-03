Pritzker says 11 counties remain at Illinois’ coronavirus ‘warning’ level as 1,298 new cases, 10 deaths reported

WATCH ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker announces a new campaign aimed at getting Illinois residents to wear face coverings and follow other health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Monday

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said 11 counties remain at the state’s “warning” level of coronavirus infections Monday, as the state rolls out a new campaign to encourage residents to wear masks and follow other health guidelines.

Health officials reported 1,298 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Illinois over the past day Monday.

A new statewide advertising campaign launched Monday will encourage people to wear face coverings and follow other health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Pritzker said the state is rolling out the new campaign as 11 counties in Illinois are considered to be at the state’s “warning” level of coronavirus infections.

“This virus isn’t going away on its own so we have to take responsibility, we have to take individual and collective action to protect the people we love,” Pritzker said.

He said the state is seeing outbreaks in businesses, school graduation parties, bars and long-term care facilities, as well as a rise in cases among people in their late teens and early 20s.

Health officials identified Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, and White counties as being at the “warning” level on Friday, based on an increase in test positivity rates, deaths, hospitalizations, and other indicators.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 183,241 cases of COVID-19 and 7,526 related deaths have been confirmed to date, while 95 percent of confirmed cases are believed to have recovered. The statewide positivity rate from July 27-August 2 ticked up slightly to 4 percent.

The average number of tests performed each day over a seven-day period has remained relatively stable since July 18, at about 38,000 coronavirus tests performed a day. Over that period, the statewide positivity rate has risen from 2.9 to 4 percent.

Hospitalizations statewide remain within the limits established in the “Restore Illinois” plan. As of Sunday, 1,418 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 347 in intensive care and 132 on ventilators.

Six of the 11 regions in Illinois established by the plan are at the “warning” level with an increase in test positivity rates reported over at least seven of the past 10 days. However, hospitalizations in those regions have not significantly increased over the same period.

A positivity rate of 7.4 percent in the Southern region and 7.3 percent in the Metro East region outside St. Louis as of July 31 remain near the 8 percent level where state mitigation measures would be put in place.