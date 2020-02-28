Pritzker, Lightfoot address Illinois’ response to coronavirus

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have addressed the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor and mayor were joined by public health experts at the James R. Thompson Center for a news conference Friday morning.

Earlier this month, Illinois became the first state to provide coronavirus testing in-state, allowing the Illinois Department of Public Health to produce results within 24 hours. Next week, the administration will expand testing statewide, with new testing labs in the central and southern regions to join the existing testing lab in Cook County.

Certain emergency departments will soon begin testing patients who present with flu-like symptoms for coronavirus.

Illinois has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus and both individuals have made a full recovery. According to the governor’s office, the immediate health risk to the state remains low.

Current efforts by state and city officials to prevent and limit the spread of the coronavirus include:

Airport screening and monitoring health of travelers returning from China.

Investigating confirmed cases of coronavirus and monitoring friends and family who may have been exposed.



Planning community measures that can help limit the spread of disease, like having ill individuals stay home (including housing and transportation needs).



Providing regular guidance to hospitals and healthcare professionals, including information on infection control, personal protective equipment (PPE) supply planning, and clinical evaluation.



Working to expand local laboratory testing for COVID-19.



Developing and distributing guidance for childcare facilities, schools, universities, businesses, community- and faith-based organizations, among many others.

More information can be found on the IDPH website, the CDPH website, and the CDC website and questions can be directed to the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.