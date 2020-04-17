Pritzker, Lightfoot and Duckworth tour alternate care facility at McCormick Place

CHICAGO — Illinois officials toured the alternate care facility Friday that was built in McCormick Place to treat COVID-19 patients.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and US Sen. Tammy Duckworth to view the makeshift hospital that was built in just three weeks with the help of the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The alternate care facility is ready to start accepting COVID-19 patients, but will only do so when and if Illinois’ hospitals reach capacity.

The facility has 3,000 beds throughout all three halls of the convention center and patients will be separated by the level of care they require.

“We’ve got in-line oxygen,” said Major Gen. Robert Whittle, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We’ve got in-line medical vacuum to every room here in this hall. We’ve also got med gas in here as well. Each of these tents is equipped with negative pressure HEPA filters and a fan that is centrally exhausted to the exterior of this building. And what that does is it keeps health workers safe.”

Sen. Duckworth will be joined by fellow US Sen. Dick Durbin Friday afternoon to tour facilities at the Rock Island Armory where more PPE and ventilators are being produced.