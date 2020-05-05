Pritzker introduces regional, phased plan for reopening Illinois

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give daily update on spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and state measures

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker introduced his plan for reopening the state Tuesday, outlining a regional and phased approach to rolling back restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The “Restore Illinois” Plan was developed based on science and data, and informed by feedback from a wide range of people, according to Pritzker. He said the framework shows how Illinois can live with the coronavirus, “until it can be vanquished.”

“Here’s the truth – and I don’t like it any more than you do – until we have a vaccine or an effective treatment or enough widespread immunity that new cases fail to materialize the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist,” Pritzker said.

The plan divides the state into four “health regions,” where restrictions in the stay-at-home order may be relaxed at different times.:

Provided by the State of Illinois

The plan divides the reopening process into five different phases. Based on the rate of infection of people being tested and strain on the health care system in each region, certain businesses will be allowed to reopen and larger groups will be allowed.

Pritzker said Tuesday he doesn’t anticipate reaching Phase 5, where the economy is fully re-opened, until there is a vaccine. Experts say that could take a year or more, so that could mean no conventions, festivals or large events until then.

Here’s how they are described by the state, in a release:

Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.

Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.

Phase 3 – Recovery: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

