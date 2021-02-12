Pritzker, health officials to highlight program to provide more vaccines to underserved communities

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker will visit a south suburban community health facility Friday as the state ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Pritzker will join local officials at Aunt Martha’s Chicago Heights Community Health Facility to highlight a new federal program to provide more vaccines to underserved communities.

Starting next week, health centers like Aunt Martha’s will begin directly receiving vaccine supply.

The goal is to provide more equity in the vaccine distribution process.