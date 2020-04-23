Pritzker expected to extend Illinois coronavirus stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to extend the state’s stay-at-home order during his daily COVID-19 pandemic news briefing Thursday afternoon.

Two sources in Pritzker’s administration confirm he’ll extend the stay-at-home order through May 30. This round will come with some modifications to relax some restrictions, said Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell.

Two sources in @GovPritzker’s administration confirm he will extend the state’s stay-at-home order through May 30th. He’s hinted as much for days now. This round will be different with some modifications to relax some restrictions. Details to come. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) April 23, 2020

Pritzker has been vague about extending the stay-at-home, but hinted at it during Tuesday’s news conference when he said cases were expected to peak in mid-May.

“If in fact the peak comes in mid-May or whenever that may come, we need to have 14 days after that… according to many of the experts,” Pritzker said.

Also Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expected the stay-at-home order to be pushed back into May at least, saying it “certainly could go into June.”

Pritzker already canceled in-person classes for all Illinois students for the rest of the academic year.

You can watch Pritzker’s daily news briefing every day at 2:30 p.m. CT on WGN-TV and wgntv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.