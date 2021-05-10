State, city to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at commercial office buildings

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker launched a new program Monday that offers building workers and returning office staff a chance to get their vaccine.

The effort launches with 10 sites in Chicago, Schaumburg and Rockford — including iconic buildings like the Merchandise Mart and Wrigley Building. The state is contracting with Walgreens to run the clinics.

The clinics offer two-dose vaccinations and will generally be open between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to tenants, staff and even walk-ins.

“Having vaccine available where you work makes getting vaccinated very convenient,” Pritzker said.

Beginning Monday, May 17, the following buildings will be included in the first wave of the program:

Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago

Harris Bank Building, 115 S. LaSalle Street, Chicago

540 W. Madison Street, Chicago

Equitable Building, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

150 N. Riverside Plaza, Chicago

311 South Wacker (Walgreens at 250 S Wacker Dr), Chicago

Wrigley Building, 400-410 North Michigan Avenue (Walgreens at 410 N Michigan Ave), Chicago

308 W. State Street, Rockford

1111 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

1061 American Lane, Schaumburg

“Chicago was one of the first and only municipalities to prioritize employer-based vaccinations, which has significantly enhanced our vaccine accessibility and equity efforts,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Thanks to this new initiative, people will be able to conveniently get this life-saving vaccine right in their workplace, furthering our efforts to create a safe return to work process for our residents in the economic heart of our city—regardless of their occupation.