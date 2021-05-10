State, city to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at commercial office buildings

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO —  Governor JB Pritzker launched a new program Monday that offers building workers and returning office staff a chance to get their vaccine.

The effort launches with 10 sites in Chicago, Schaumburg and Rockford — including iconic buildings like the Merchandise Mart and Wrigley Building. The state is contracting with Walgreens to run the clinics.

The clinics offer two-dose vaccinations and will generally be open between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to tenants, staff and even walk-ins.

“Having vaccine available where you work makes getting vaccinated very convenient,” Pritzker said.

Beginning Monday, May 17, the following buildings will be included in the first wave of the program:

  • Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago
  • Harris Bank Building, 115 S. LaSalle Street, Chicago
  • 540 W. Madison Street, Chicago
  • Equitable Building, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
  • 150 N. Riverside Plaza, Chicago
  • 311 South Wacker (Walgreens at 250 S Wacker Dr), Chicago
  • Wrigley Building, 400-410 North Michigan Avenue (Walgreens at 410 N Michigan Ave), Chicago
  • 308 W. State Street, Rockford
  • 1111 S. Alpine Road, Rockford
  • 1061 American Lane, Schaumburg

“Chicago was one of the first and only municipalities to prioritize employer-based vaccinations, which has significantly enhanced our vaccine accessibility and equity efforts,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Thanks to this new initiative, people will be able to conveniently get this life-saving vaccine right in their workplace, furthering our efforts to create a safe return to work process for our residents in the economic heart of our city—regardless of their occupation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News