State, city to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at commercial office buildings

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker launched a new program Monday that offers building workers and returning office staff a chance to get their vaccine.
The effort launches with 10 sites in Chicago, Schaumburg and Rockford — including iconic buildings like the Merchandise Mart and Wrigley Building. The state is contracting with Walgreens to run the clinics.
The clinics offer two-dose vaccinations and will generally be open between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to tenants, staff and even walk-ins.
“Having vaccine available where you work makes getting vaccinated very convenient,” Pritzker said.
Beginning Monday, May 17, the following buildings will be included in the first wave of the program:
- Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago
- Harris Bank Building, 115 S. LaSalle Street, Chicago
- 540 W. Madison Street, Chicago
- Equitable Building, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
- 150 N. Riverside Plaza, Chicago
- 311 South Wacker (Walgreens at 250 S Wacker Dr), Chicago
- Wrigley Building, 400-410 North Michigan Avenue (Walgreens at 410 N Michigan Ave), Chicago
- 308 W. State Street, Rockford
- 1111 S. Alpine Road, Rockford
- 1061 American Lane, Schaumburg
“Chicago was one of the first and only municipalities to prioritize employer-based vaccinations, which has significantly enhanced our vaccine accessibility and equity efforts,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Thanks to this new initiative, people will be able to conveniently get this life-saving vaccine right in their workplace, furthering our efforts to create a safe return to work process for our residents in the economic heart of our city—regardless of their occupation.