Illinois COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000 after largest single-day increase; Midwestern governors unite

CHICAGO — The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois passed 1,000 Thursday, while the apparent slowing of the virus’ spread has Midwestern governors considering when they could reopen for business.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, an additional 125 coronavirus-related deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, marking the highest single-day increase to date.

“While these numbers are disheartening, I don’t want people to despair; we continue to amass new information about this virus every single day,” Ezike said Thursday.

A total of 25,733 cases of COVID-19 and 1,072 related deaths have been confirmed as of Thursday, according to the IDPH. So far, 122,589 people have been tested.

Still, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other officials suggest Illinois is “bending the curve” of COVID-19 transmissions.

Earlier Thursday, Pritzker announced he will be working with other governors in the Midwest as he tries to determine the best path for reopening the state’s economy.

Pritzker said Governors Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.), Mike DeWine (Ohio), Tony Evers (Wis.), Tim Walz (Minn.), Eric Holcomb (Ind.) and Andy Beshear (Ky.) will work in close coordination on the project.

“Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens,” the governors said in a statement. “We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education.”

The governors said they will be looking at four main factors in the process.

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations

Enhanced ability to test and trace

Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence

And best practices for social distancing in the workplace

“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time,” the governors said.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers pushed that state’s stay-at-home order back another month Thursday, extending it to May 26.