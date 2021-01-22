Pritzker announces initial launch of Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine administration plan

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, left, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the state will progress into the initial stages of Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine administration plan on Monday, January 25, following substantial progress in Phase 1A of the plan.

Over 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for vaccination under Phase 1B. The state plans to have eligible residents receive a vaccine at a Illinois National Guard-assisted site, or at a site operated by a local health department or partner pharmacy.

The state anticipates a rapid growth in capacity by the end of next week with partner pharmacies across the state expected to go online, including Walgreens, CVS, Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s and HyVee. State health officials expect the partners to provide hundreds of sites in every region of the state.

Currently, the sites are available by appointment only. Public health officials hope to launch walk-in locations as the federal supply of vaccines increases and as the state receives more vaccines.

Additionally, members of state and federal agencies who could assist in the vaccine administration effort, including the Illinois National Guard and Illinois State Police will be vaccinated at McCormick Place in Chicago and the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. Those sites are not open to the public at this time.