Principal remains on paid suspension as some Archdiocese of Chicago schools go mask optional

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — Masks are now optional for students and teachers in most suburban Chicago Archdiocese schools.

Starting Thursday in Lake County and most of suburban Cook County (excluding Oak Park and Evanston), masks will be optional.

In the City of Chicago, Oak Park and Evanston, masks will still be required because local health departments have issued lawful orders that require them. The Archdiocese said they are complying with those orders and will lift the mask mandate when possible.

The news comes after Queen of Martyrs Catholic School principal Doc Mathius announced earlier this week that the school would no longer mandate masks. However, he did it before the archdiocese announced it’s decision to make masks optional — with the exception of where local mandates are still in place.

Families at Queen of Martyrs in Evergreen Park are wondering if the archdiocese’s decision will mean Mathius will be reinstated.

Mathius was put on paid suspension. As of Thursday, he is still relieved of duties and there have been rallies and call from parents and students to get him reinstated.

The archdiocese has not commented on the principal’s suspension, saying it’s a personal matter.

Parents and students are planning another rally on Sunday.