Pressure to ramp up vaccine administration intensifies as COVID-19 variants begin to spread

CHICAGO — While COVID-19 vaccine administration has been ramped up in recent weeks, booking appointments for shots remains difficult as COVID-19 variants begin to spread in the United States.

“This is a wake-up call to all of us,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci warns that as more variants are detected and begin spreading, scientists will have to tweak vaccines to adapt.

Two cases of a variant that originated in South Africa have been detected in South Carolina, with concern it could become the dominant strain in a few months if it continues to spread.

“By the time someone has symptoms, gets the test, has a positive result and we get the sequence, our opportunity for doing real case control and contact tracing is largely gone. And so, I think, and I believe we should be treating every case as if it’s a variant during this pandemic right now,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Illinois administered more than 58,000 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, a record number for the third consecutive day. Despite the progress, just 1.5 percent of Illinois’ population is fully vaccinated.

“It’s a bad situation. 120,000 doses a week just will not meet the needs of our state in a timely fashion,” Illinois Senator and Majority Whip Dick Durbin said.

Illinois is continuing an effort to vaccinate essential workers and people 65 and older, whereas Dr. Fauci hopes children can begin receiving vaccines by late spring or early summer.

While many school districts are struggling to vaccinate staff in the early stages of Phase 1B, faculty at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County received a long-awaited call from Walgreens.

The pharmacy chain asked the district to participate in a new program, and plans to vaccinate more than 500 staff members on Saturday.

“Just knowing that they’re going to have that first shot is huge, it’s a relief for everybody,” superintendent Pete Hannigan said.

The state continues to race against a low supply of vaccines and a rising number of COVID-19 variants spreading in the United States.

