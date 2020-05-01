President Obama surprises Greater Chicago Food Depository staff with video call

CHICAGO – President Obama surprised staff members who work with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

On Thursday, he dialed into the depository’s weekly staff meeting with their partner agencies.

Obama thanked the Greater Chicago Food Depository and their network of food pantries for all of their hard work to support the many families in need at this difficult time.

“This is going to be a tougher challenge. It’s going to last a longer time,” Obama said. “We got to get our minds right and our hearts right in order to make sure we’re there for them over the long haul,” Obama said. “I’m inspired by what all of your are doing. Keep up your faith and your hope.”

President Obama also encouraged the staffers to stay strong and connected to their communities by helping each other in whatever way they can.

The employees said they are rising to the challenge.

“Even as we see the heartbreak and the need, we’ve also seen incredible resilience,” an employee said. “It’s the very best of Chicago coming forth at this critical moment.”

In Nov. 2018, President Obama visited staff in person and thanked them for their efforts.