President Biden to lay out plan to fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to lay out a new plan Thursday aimed at ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., at least 75% of adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the country is coming off a summer where cases continued to rise and mask mandates had to be reinforced across the country.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden’s speech will have six components that he hopes will help with getting more people vaccinated.

His plan will also include a focus on kids returning to the classroom in the midst of fears that in-person learning could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to USA Today, other key points will include conditioning federal funding for nursing homes on vaccination of staff and encouraging private companies to institute vaccine mandates.

This comes as the delta variant is fueling a rise in cases. The U.S. is seeing 150,000 new cases with over 1,000 deaths happening daily.

The United States is now at pace that is behind other well-developed countries when it comes to vaccination rates.

The White House press secretary said Biden’s speech will also push for more Americans to get vaccinated. However, it is not known if any government mandates on vaccinations will be in the future.