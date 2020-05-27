Preckwinkle defends veto of plan to share COVID-19 case addresses with first responders

CHICAGO — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle acknowledged on Wednesday the strain the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office while defending her veto of a board resolution.

On Tuesday, Preckwinkle vetoed a plan to share with 911 dispatchers the addresses of suburban individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. It was the first time in her 10-year history as chief executive that she used that power.

The Cook County Board voted narrowly in favor of a recommendation to continue the practice of sharing sensitive information with paramedics.

“The people who know more than I do about public health are leaders in the Cook County Department of Public Health. And they’ve been quite clear from the very beginning that this is bad public policy.”

It’s an issue that weighs protecting first responders versus the privacy and civil liberties of private individuals.

“One could imagine that releasing this kind of information to first responders could cause a significant degree of concern among those communities and make them suspicious or fearful of sharing the honest information we need to perform our contact tracing work,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Cook County Senior Medical Officer.

Preckwinkle said during a news conference Wednesday that in the last three months, Cook County has seen more deaths than 2019 alone. That figure may be combined with coronavirus cases, homicides and opioid deaths.

