Potbelly considers closing 100 stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

CHICAGO —  Potbelly is considering whether to close 100 locations, as the Chicago-based company deals with a massive drop in sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sandwich-chain was seeing a boost in sales for the year, until the virus crisis hit. First quarter sales were down 10%, nearly 70% just in the month of March.

The company has 470 restaurants. It has cut costs, furloughed a third of its corporate employees and cut some salaries by 25%.

Potbelly was criticized last month for getting $10 million in funding from federal Paycheck Protection Program meant for small business, but returned the money after public backlash.

