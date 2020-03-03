Possible 5th Illinois coronavirus patient admitted to University of Chicago Medicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago Medicine has reportedly admitted its first patient suspected of having the coronavirus, according to hospital officials.

The hospital said the case is suspected, but not confirmed.

If the virus is confirmed, it would be the fifth case in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health announced Monday a fourth person tested positive for coronavirus.

According to state health officials, the individual is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third Illinois case – a man in his 70s. The woman is quarantined at home and is complying with health officials. The man is in isolation and receiving care at Northwest Community Hospital. Both people are reported to be in good condition.

Health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent transmission.

Illinois’ previously confirmed two cases of coronavirus, and both patients have made a full recovery.

Six people in the U.S. has now died as a result of the virus. All six victims were in Washington state. Four were residents of the same nursing facility in suburban Seattle.

People with questions about coronavirus can call the hotline number: 800-889-3931.

