Pop-up pantry helping feed those in need on the North Side

CHICAGO — A “pop up” food pantry on Chicago’s North Side is expecting to serve over 1,000 people throughout Sunday evening, organizers said in a statement.

Starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, the pop-up at at 4220 N. Sheridan Road will offer at-risk families 30-pound boxes of non-perishable food. Organizers said it will be a grab-and-go experience, and strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent visitors from congregating.

Organizers with Saint Mary of the Lake Parish and the Greater Chicago Food Depository ask families to wear masks and send just one person to collect their box.

The pantry will be open once a week at the same time throughout the duration of the pandemic, and it will remain open until all the boxes are taken.

Around 1,500 boxes will be made available this week. Last week, organizers said 1,000 boxes given out to the community helped feed over 3,000 individuals from 85 zip codes.

Chicago residents can find food pantries closer to their homes by visiting the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s website.