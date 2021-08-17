Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites open around Chicago

CHICAGO — US healthcare experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 boosters for all Americans sometime this week. Last week, the FDA recommended boosters for those with weakened immune systems.

The recommendation for boosters would be about eight months after getting the second vaccine dose.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are open around Chicago for anyone who still wants to get a shot. People in nursing homes, healthcare workers, teachers and grocery store employees would be first in line to get the boosters —which if approved would likely start sometime in September.

Pfizer has already submitted data to the FDA to get approval for it’s booster shot. Both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are also working on a plan for boosters.

The goal is, of course, to try and get a handle of the Delta variant that is sweeping the country — especially in places with low vaccination rates.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering vaccines and education at pop-ups throughout the city each week, including schools, CTA stops, churches, food pantries, and more.

Below is a list of the dates and times:

Tuesday, August 17

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CPS – Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

PC+ Vaccination Station – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Illinois Institute of Technology: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 p.m.



Wednesday, August 18

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CPS – Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

PC+ Vaccination Station – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Regreso a Clase en Belmont Cragin @ NWMS: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Star Farm Playstreet: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Intrinsic Schools Belmont Campus: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.



Thursday, August 19

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CPS – Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

McDonald’s: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Red Shield Center: 1:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Intrinsic Schools Belmont Campus: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.



Friday, August 20

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hall Plaza: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lawrence Hall Back to School Event: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

CPS Back-to-School Bash: Colman Administrative Office: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Masjid Al Farooq: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

The Resurrection Project: 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Commissioner Bill Lowry: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.



The city also continues to offer in-home COVID-19 vaccination to all Chicagoans. Everyone age 12 and up is eligible to receive a vaccine and a $25 Visa gift card. Appointments can be made by calling (312) 746-4835 or going to www.chicago.gov/AtHome.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/COVIDvax.