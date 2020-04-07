Polls are open in Wisconsin despite coronavirus fears

MADISON, Wis. — Polls are open across Wisconsin on a most unusual election day.

Polls will remain open on Tuesday until 8 p.m., but voters are urged to be patient and take safety precautions.

Gov. Tony Evers tried to stop in-person voting with an order Monday, but the state Supreme Court ruled it must go on. Cities have consolidated the number of polling sites due to a shortage of workers willing to interact with the public due to the coronavirus.

Thousands of poll workers said they would not work, resulting in National Guard troops being called on to fill in the gaps.

In addition to the presidential primary, thousands of local officials are on the ballot. There is also a state Supreme Court race. Results aren’t planned to be released until Monday because absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday can still be received by then.