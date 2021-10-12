Police union boss John Catanzara intends to fight vaccine mandate in court

CHICAGO – The head of the Chicago police union says he will fight Chicago’s vaccine mandate in court.

The city has set an Oct. 15 deadline for all city workers to be fully vaccinated, but the head of the Fraternal Order of Police has resisted the vaccine mandate.

FOP President John Catanzara said the union would file for a temporary restraining order Wednesday to put the deadline on hold in a video to members.

In a statement, the city says it continues to bargain in good faith with the police union as it seeks to reach an agreement.