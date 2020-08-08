Plan announced for suburban Cook County rent relief

OAK PARK, Ill. – People struggling to pay their rent in suburban Cook County could qualify for rent relief.

Friday, Cook County government officials announced a plan to provide up to $4,500 to people who are behind on their rent.

The money comes from the federal government’s CARES Act, but the demand is expected to be so high that applicants will be randomly chosen for the aid.

As many as 70,000 households could get the money.

“This is the right thing to do for public health and our economy. I am proud to announce The Cook County Covid-19 Recovery: Rental Assistance program that we are launching with our CARES Act funding,” said President Preckwinkle. “We have conducted outreach throughout Cook County, and we know that renters are facing severe challenges making ends meet due to the pandemic. We also know that the pandemic is far from over. This rental assistance will provide much-needed relief to working families in suburban Cook County.”

For more information, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery.