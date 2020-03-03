Pittcon attendance down at McCormick Place amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Attendance at Pittcon, an annual conference on laboratory science, is down amid concerns about COVID-19.

Attendance at the McCormick Place convention is an indicator of why the Inspired Home Show (IHS) was canceled on Monday.

In a sea of scientists, there is a heightened awareness about COVID-19. About 9,000 people showed up for this year’s convention. The conference usually attracts about 15,000. There are also fewer vendors this year.

“It’s devastating. It’s just devastating and we’re so appreciative to the people who did persevere and come,” said Neal Dando of Pittcon.

Even so, people from more than 90 countries gathered at Pittcon eager to see the latest gadgets for scientists.

Few said they were overly concerned about COVID-19.

“I’m more focused on looking at the companies and technologies that I’m seeing. Like I said, I’m carrying hand sanitizer in my bag. I feel like it’s just another day of making sure you’re not getting the flu,” said Jasher Garbutt, Pittcon attendee.

Organizers made sure hand sanitizer was everywhere.

“We take the safety and security of our Pittcon community very seriously, and are following all guidelines set by the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health. As a means of countermeasure – and peace of mind – hand sanitizer stations are located throughout McCormick Place,” Pittcon said in a statement.

Pittcon was already set to go when the upcoming Inspired Home Show was canceled. IHS is routinely one of the biggest events of the year for McCormick Place.

The showcase of housewares was set to run from Mar. 14 to 17.

With more vendors from China, the cancelation of IHS was not a surprise, but still disappointing for many.

The Metropolitan Pier and Expo Authority said the housewares show is the only one to cancel here so far.

The IHS usually draws 60,000 attendees, so the economic impact will be significant for Chicago.