PHOTOS: Long lines greet passengers at O’Hare during travel ban

CHICAGO — The travel ban in the United States has caused massive lines Saturday at O’Hare airport.
Multiple passengers flying back have shared photos with WGN showing massive crowds of people waiting to be screened through U.S. customs.
The European travel ban went into effect at midnight on Friday.
President Trump announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list, and was considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the COVID-19 spread.
Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.
After witnessing the lines at O’Hare, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker scolded the Trump administration on social media.
“President Donald J. Trump Vice President Mike Pence since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to – you need to do something NOW,” he said.
There are now 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state after an additional 20 were announced on Saturday.
Just after 10:15 p.m., O’Hare tweeted that they are working with federal partners to expedite international screening for the elderly and those traveling with young children.