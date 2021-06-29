Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer protection for years

ST. LOUIS — New research suggests some vaccines could provide years of protection against COVID-19.

A study out of St. Louis shows people who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine likely won’t need a booster shot unless the virus mutates or becomes vaccine-resistant.

Boosters may be needed for older adults or people with weakened immune systems.

The study also found that vaccinated people who were previously infected with Covid developed an especially strong immune response from the vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients were not included in the study.