Pastor, faith community drop off meals for seniors in need

CHICAGO -- At First Holy Zion Missionary Baptist Church, they are answering the call to pastor in a modified way.

Bishop Pastor David Jordan is taking the mission of mercy on the road.

“We’re going to go out and deliver goods to our seniors,” he said. “The seniors of the church that are considered to be vulnerable.”

With his helpers on hand, they deliver supplies and a friendly faces.

What is stronger than this virus is faith, hope and love and the promise of better days ahead.

“When this is over, I pray we will stop the bickering, the fighting, all of the violence going on in the city of Chicago and we stand strong together,” Jordan said.