Parking ban around Humboldt Park for Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO — Parking around Humboldt Park will be prohibited this Memorial Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s an effort to prevent people from congregating.

Block Club Chicago reports police came up with the parking ban. The parking ban begins at 11 p.m. Thursday and will last through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Ald. Roberto Maldonado, who represents the area, said he wasn’t asked for his input into the ban.

People will still be allowed to walk, jog and bike around the park while practicing social distancing. But police said the ban will prevent people from using it as a destination for cookouts and other activities.

