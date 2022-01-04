Park Ridge rally-goers protest Cook County’s COVID-19 vaccine proof policy

PARK RIDGE, Ill. – Nearly 200 protesters rallied outside Park Ridge City Hall Tuesday to protest Cook County’s COVID-19 vaccine rules.

Locals say they are upset that the county requires children, five and older, to prove they have been vaccinated to go to restaurants and other places where food and drinks are served.

They argue that “parents” should choose whether to vaccinate their children, not politicians.

The new mandate for Cook County and Chicago went into effect Monday, Jan. 3. The order comes ad the Illinois Department of Health says the state is dealing with hospitalizations at record-level highs.