Parents sue Gov. Pritzker, IHSA over winter sports ban

CHICAGO — The parents of four Illinois high school athletes have filed a lawsuit to overturn the states ban on winter sports.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the lawsuit accuses Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association of violating their kids’ rights under the states constitution.

The plaintiffs say their children are suffereing from social isolation and from not being able to meet with college recruiters. One of the plaintiffs blames her son’s suicide in part of the sports ban.

Neither the governor or IHSA have commented on the lawsuit.