Parents of Big Ten players rally over postponed football season

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Parents of Big Ten football players are rallying Friday outside the conference headquarters in Rosemont.

They plan to have a “peaceful show of force” in hopes of convincing Big Ten to reinstate the fall season.

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State player Shaun Wade, organized the rally inspired by Buckeye quarterback Justin Field’s petition, which has nearly 300,000 signatures.

Players’ parents argue their kids need to play to maximize their stock ahead of the NFL draft.

The ACC, SEC, and Big 12 still instead to play.

On Aug. 11, Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to postpone fall sports until spring.

Commissioner Kevin Warren says uncertainty about the pandemic, transmission rates, and contact tracing concerns were among factors considered.

In a letter to the Big Ten community Wednesday, Warren stated the conference will not revisit the issue, saying, “The decision was thorough and deliberative, based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.”

“We understand the passion of the many student athletes and their families who were disappointed in the decision, but also know there are many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic.”

Parents of 11 Nebraska players are threatening to sue.