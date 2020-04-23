Parents, kids wondering if summer camps will operate

Parents and children are wondering if summer camps will operate this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 20 million children annually going to summer camp, parents are wondering if any will operate this year.

The American Camp Association does not regulate camps and will not tell them to operate or not this summer. The decision will be up to camp directors and boards only after they have more directions from the CDC, state and local health officials.

The ACA is providing resources to help camps decide what they could look like if they are allowed to open.

“There is not doubt that not every camp will operate this summer, ACA President Tom Rosenberg said. “That we know.”

Rosenberg said that camps may offer more smaller programs.

“Screening and monitoring every single day at day camps,” Rosenberg said. “Or any other youth program, will be important.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker addressed summer camps. He said operating them is not his call, but social distancing on some level will remain in the summer.

The CDC has not made any camp recommendations yet.