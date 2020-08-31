‘Pandemic pods’ give parents alternative to remote learning

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — With the school year now in full swing, “pandemic pods” have been popping up to give parents an alternative to remote learning.

At Focus Martial Arts and Fitness, located in Lake in the Hills, kids normally learn karate. But with COVID-19 forcing school online, the facility have become somewhat of a makeshift classroom instead.

7-year-old Logan Bobby has big career plans.

“So what I’m doing today is some math I haven’t learned yet,” Bobby said. “What I wanna be is a scientist that like studies everything.”

Instead of going back to school for second grade, COVID-19 threw a curveball

Bobby now spends time learning in the “pandemic pod” at Focus Martial Arts and Fitness.

Marianne O’Hare owns the place and normally focuses on teaching karate, but she realized remote learning could pose an issue for parents.

“when we heard schools were going all virtual we knew that was gonna be a problem,” she said. “We are here supervising them so parents don’t have to worry.”

O’Hara said being able to have a recess is an added bonus.

“Being online for five hours can be trying and exhausting for these kids,” O’Hara said. “So whenever they get a break, we have them step over to our fitness area.”

Desks are socially distancing and everything is cleaned throughout the day. Pods like these have been popping up everywhere.

The cost of Focus’ “pandemic pod” is six to seven dollars an hour.