Palos Heights catholic school suspends classes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. – A catholic elementary school in Palos Heights has suspended classes after a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Classes are suspended at St. Alexander School until Sept. 8, according to a letter sent to parents that WGN obtained.

A staff member tested positive and another staff member is showing COVID-19 symptoms. The school said both staff members did not have contact with students, but they are unable to determine whether they came into close contact with other staff members before Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our community, and in consultation with the Archdiocese of Chicago, we have decided to suspend classes until Tuesday, September 8. This break allows for the staff to quarantine and to provide time for the buildings to be properly cleaned and disinfected,” part of the letter reads.

It’s unclear at this time if the school is moving to remote learning during the break.

The archdiocese’s plan to hold in-person classes has been subject to debate in the area. A catholic school teacher in Wilmette said she was recently let go for speaking out regarding the in-person learning plan.

Read the full St. Alexander letter below.