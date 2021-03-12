Over half of Illinois seniors vaccinated against COVID-19 as state announces 1,763 new cases

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported that about 54% of Illinois residents ages 65 and up have been vaccinated. The state also reported 1,763 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 39 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 80s

Cass County: 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 female 50s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Edwards County: 1 male 90s

Fulton County: 1 female 90s

Grundy County: 1 female 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Massac County: 1 female 80s

McDonough County: 1 female 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 90s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Saline County: 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Shelby County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Stephenson County: 1 female 80s

Washington County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,206,172 cases, including 20,901 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,913 specimens for a total of 18,988,565. As of Thursday night, 1,128 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 240 patients were in the ICU and 108 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 5 to March 11, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 5 to March 11, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of doses of 4,501,155 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,916,055.

A total of 3,791,273 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,655 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,121 doses. On Thursday, 110,570 doses were reported administered in Illinois.