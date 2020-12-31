Over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois including 133 deaths

On the last day of 2020, health officials reported over 8,000 cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 133 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Currently, health officials report a total of 963,389 cases, including 16,490 deaths, since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 24 – December 30, 2020 is 7.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 24 – December 30, 2020 is 9.0%.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 99,426 specimens for a total 13,277,443. As of last night, 4,093 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.