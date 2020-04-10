Over 50 cases of COVID, 2 deaths reported at state facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK FOREST, Ill. — Over 50 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus were reported at a south suburban facility Thursday.

The Daily Southtown reports two residents of the Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest have died. The two men, ages 50 and 67, both died at hospitals this week.

The state run center also has 52 COVID-19 cases that includes 38 residents and 14 staff members.

Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center the second largest developmental center out of seven in Illinois.

The 353 residents have been encouraged to remain in their bedrooms.