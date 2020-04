Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 127 deaths.

There are 464 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, which brings the state’s total to 4,411.

Lake County has a total of 335 cases, the second-most in the state. Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 are present in 88 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

To date, 22,652 tests have been reported to ISDH.