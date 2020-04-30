Over 2,500 new coronavirus disease cases, 141 additional deaths in Illinois

Watch Live Above: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give daily update on the spread of COVID-19 and the latest state measures

CHICAGO — State health officials reported Thursday over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus disease and 141 related deaths have been confirmed in Illinois over the past day.

According to the latest statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,563 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 52,918 cases and 2,355 related deaths.

The new cases were found among 13,200 new tests, and 269,867 tests have been conducted to date. Speaking during his daily press briefing Thursday, Pritzker highlighted the state’s efforts to collect “raw materials” needed for labs to ramp up testing past his goal of 10,000 tests a day.

“When this pandemic hit the United States it became immediately evident that our nation just doesn’t produce enough of these raw materials,” Pritzker said. “With limited assistance from the federal government Illinois had to do something it’s never done before – aggressively assemble supply chains to acquire the needed materials, such as testing swabs.”

Earlier Thursday, housing advocates staged a driving protest outside Daley Plaza Thursday to call on city and state leaders to do more to help renters during the crisis.

Trillions in federal stimulus money has already gone out to countless of individuals and business across the country, but critics claim little has been done to protect vulnerable renters on a local level.

More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits in the U.S. last week as the economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.