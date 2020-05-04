Over 2,300 new Illinois coronavirus cases reported, 46 additional deaths

CHICAGO — The state of Illinois recorded 2,341 new coronavirus cases on Monday, as well as 46 additional deaths.

Nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests were also performed statewide, officials said.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 63,840 coronavirus cases and 2,662 deaths.

During his daily news conference, Gov. JB Pritzker said 4,493 people are currently hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19 related illness.

Statistics show the northern suburbs continue to have the lowest availability of open ICU capacity (11.9% or 27 beds), followed by the western suburbs (15.9% or 77 beds) and Chicago (16.9% or 186 beds). WGN will be updating its graphs/charts with the newest Illinois data here. You can also check out the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.

