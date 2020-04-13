Over 22,000 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois, as number of deaths nears 800

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and the latest state measures

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker outlined measures the state is taking to handle an unprecedented wave of unemployment claims caused by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic Monday, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state passes 22,000.

Between March 1 and April 4 the Illinois Department of Employment Security received 513,173 initial unemployment claims, exceeding the total number of claims filed in all of 2019, according to official figures released Monday.

This flood of applications overwhelmed IDES, and many residents attempting to apply for unemployment reported website outages and other issues with filing their claims. Earlier Monday, House Republicans called on Pritzker to “rectify the failed unemployment system in Illinois.”

Pritzker acknowledged the “painful truth” that the state’s systems did not hold up under the strain.

“Our state unemployment systems, which were built a decade ago for a much lower number of claims, simply haven’t kept pace,” Pritzker said.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are now a total of 22,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 794 related deaths as of Monday. A total of 105,768 people have been tested so far.

Stay-at-home measures implemented by the state and the federal government to prevent the spread of the virus have led to a massive surge in unemployment nationwide.

Since March 1, the IDES website has fielded over 6.5 million sessions and the 173 employees at the IDES call center have processed thousands of calls per day, Pritzker said.

To keep up with demand, Pritzker said the state overhauled the IDES website infrastructure and added support at the call center. He said they are also working to expand eligibility requirements to individuals who may not have been covered under earlier rules.

In Indiana, health officials said Monday the state has reached a total of 350 coronavirus-related deaths and 8,236 confirmed cases. The latest numbers include individuals who passed away over the weekend, but still reflect a slowdown in the number of deaths since last week.