Over 2,200 new Illinois coronavirus cases, 136 additional deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,270 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 136 additional deaths, Wednesday afternoon.

This brings the total of Illinois COVID-19 cases to 68,232, and 2,974 deaths, in 97 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, 14,974 additional coronavirus tests were performed, officials said.

