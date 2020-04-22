Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases found in Illinois as testing expands across the state

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and measures taken by the state

CHICAGO — Health officials say over 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Illinois as of Wednesday, marking the largest single-day increase in reported cases to date as testing expands across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,049 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 98 related deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 35,108 cases and 1,565 deaths.

Health officials say there are more than 4,600 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. About a fourth are in intensive care, and of those in the ICU about 60 percent are on ventilators.

Speaking during his daily press conference Wednesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said two additional state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the Chicago suburbs will offer tests to anyone with symptoms. A site at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora is open as of Wednesday, and another will open Friday at the University of Illinois College of Medicine campus in Rockford.

Pritzker said the state’s five drive-thru testing sites will be able to test about 2,900 people each day. Hospitals, health clinics, urgent care facilities and other providers also offer testing, including an express care facility in Lincoln Park that’s among the first in the Chicago area to offer testing for COVID-19 antibodies.

Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in Chicago area

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said they are encouraging people to get tested because those who do learn they are infected can then help prevent the spread of the disease.

“Testing will help us know just how widespread the virus is, and what communities are being impacted most, and where we need to target our responses,” Ezike said Wednesday. “With additional testing people will know if they are positive and then can take the appropriate precautions.”

Earlier Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot came up against resistance from a small group of aldermen who blocked a vote on expanding her spending powers due to the coronavirus. The measure would have given City Hall more authority to approve contracts and move funds.

Funeral services also honored the second Chicago firefighter who died of COVID-19. Edward Singleton died last week of complications from the virus.

In Indiana, state health officials reported 31 additional deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 661 in just over five weeks.

As state officials consider when and how to lift stay-at-home orders, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday a second coronavirus outbreak could emerge this winter in conjunction with the flu season, making for an even more dire health crisis.

Additionally, the coronavirus may have reached some parts of the U.S. earlier than initially thought. Officials say two coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in northern California occurred up to three weeks before the first known US death in Kirkland, Washington, on February 29.

Globally, lockdowns restricting travel and industry imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus have resulted in unprecedented reductions in deadly air pollution around the world, according to a new analysis. Some major cities with the worst pollution have seen the amount of particulates in the air drop by nearly 60 percent.