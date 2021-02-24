Over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois; 44 additional deaths

Health officials reported over 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 44 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,179,342 cases, including 20,374 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 82,976 specimens for a total of 17,804,537.

As of Tuesday night, 1,511 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 338 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 17–23, 2021 is 2.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 17–23, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 2,584,125 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,029,325.

A total of 2,310,929 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,273 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,141 doses.

Tuesday, 55,947 doses were administered in Illinois.