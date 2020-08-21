Over 2,000 new cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois; 20 counties now at warning level

Health officials announced Friday an addition 2,208 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reports 24 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 215,929 cases, including 7,857 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, state labs have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 14 – August 20 is 4.3%.

IDPH also reports 20 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level.

The counties are:

Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Whiteside, Will, and Williamson.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

According to the IDPH, these counties “saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported.”