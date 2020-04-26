Number of coronavirus deaths in Illinois nears 2,000 as infection curve appears to flatten

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker gives daily update on the spread of COVID-19 and state measures in Illinois

CHICAGO — State health officials said Sunday over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional deaths have been confirmed in Illinois over the past day.

A total of 2,126 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, officials said, bringing the total up to 43,903 cases and 1,933 related deaths in the state. To date, 214,952 people have been tested.

Of those with confirmed or assumed cases of COVID-19, 4,595 are currently hospitalized, including 1,267 in the ICU and 772 on ventilators.

As infection rates seem to suggest a “flattening” of the coronavirus curve in Illinois, officials are scaling back the number of beds available at McCormick Place. Only 1,000 of the original 3,000 hospital beds at the alternate care facility will remain operational.

Speaking Sunday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he hadn’t seen a recent video that appears to show people attending a crowded house party on the West Side over the weekend, but said anyone who attended could unknowingly be spreading the coronavirus disease.

“COVID-19 works like this. First you are asymptomatic, you are a carrier and you may feel just fine, and you’ll go home, you’ll feel fine, and you might give it to people at home, and then you see your friends, you’ll feel fine, and you’ll give it to one of your friends or more – and then you are a spreader of COVID-19,” Pritzker said.

While police do have the authority to break up events and ultimately arrest people if they don’t comply, officials hope the public will largely “self-enforce” social distancing rules, Pritzker said.