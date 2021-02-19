Over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois Friday; 63 deaths

Health officials reported 2,219 case of coronavirus in Illinois Friday including 63 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,170,902 cases, including 20,192 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 85,963 specimens for a total of 17,474,319.

As of Thursday night, 1,596 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 366 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 12–18, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 12–18, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of doses of 2,186,775 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,631,975.

A total of 2,060,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 271,142 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,460 doses.

Thursday, 83,673 doses were administered, marking the highest single day amount of vaccines administered in Illinois.