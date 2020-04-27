Over 1,900 new coronavirus disease cases, 50 related deaths reported in Illinois

Watch Live Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and the latest measures taken by the state

CHICAGO — Health officials say there are new symptoms that may indicate a case of the coronavirus disease, as Illinois confirms 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 additional related deaths Monday.

With 1,980 new cases confirmed across Illinois over the past day, a total of 45,883 cases and 1,983 deaths have been reported to date. So far, 227,628 people have been tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new possible coronavirus symptoms to its list this week, including: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

“As our medical comprehension has advanced we have seen more similarities in the presentations of the many victims of this disease,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday. “We continue to learn more every day and as we learn more our guidance will be updated.”

Asked why Illinois ranks above more populous states like California when it comes to the total number of COVID-19 cases, Governor JB Pritzker said it’s due to a higher rate of testing. According to state figures, more than 10,000 tests are being performed each day on average.

“If you look at most states they’re not testing anywhere near as much as we are now,” Pritzker said. “There are lots and lots of people out there who do not know they have coronavirus, and if you test more people you’re going to get more positive cases.”

There are currently 4,672 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, state health officials said, including 1,249 in intensive care and 763 on ventilators.

Pritzker recently extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 30. Whether it is extended further will likely depend on the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the coming weeks. One projection suggests Illinois could start relaxing restrictions in three weeks, while another researcher says the beginning of June could be a safer bet.

“I think we are going to start to see some sort of phased reopening — and it absolutely needs to phased — starting in June. And hopefully we’ll just be taking baby steps and checking to see how transmission responds by looking again at new cases and things like that,” said Dr. Sarah Cobey of University of Chicago’s Department of Ecology & Evolution.

When it comes to ending all restrictions, that could take as long as 12 to 24 months, as experts say that’s the amount of time it will likely take to develop and distribute a vaccine.

In Chicago, a US District judge issued an injunction Monday requiring more social distancing at Cook County Jail, banning housing two inmates in a single cell in most cases according to the Chicago Tribune. To date, six inmates and a correctional officer due to coronavirus-related illnesses.

As the coronavirus pandemic pushes food processing plants to close, grocery stores across the country could start seeing shortages of pork, chicken and beef, industry leaders say. A lack of employees at plants in Delaware and Maryland led one company to humanely kill two million chickens instead of processing them, according to a statement.

Small business owners across the country hope to get access to billions in emergency funding Monday through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which is releasing a second round of funds after it initially ran out of money.

The Illinois State Treasurer is also making an additional $250 million in bridge loans available to small businesses. Nearly all of an initial $250 million that was made available was given out in a month.