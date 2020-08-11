Over 1,500 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois including 20 additional deaths

Illinois health officials reported 1,549 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday. An additional 20 deaths were also reported.

The Illinois Department of Public is now reporting a total of 196,948 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 7,657 deaths are included.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,362 specimens for a total of 3,147,703.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is 4.1%.

Also Tuesday, the City of Chicago removed three states from its emergency travel order.

According to the city’s website, Iowa, Kansas and Utah are no longer listed on the order that requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago to self-quarantine for 14 days.