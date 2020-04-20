Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 59 additional deaths reported in Illinois

Watch Live Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and state measures

CHICAGO — Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional related deaths have been confirmed in Illinois over the past day, health officials said Monday.

The latest statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health say 1,151 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 31,508 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 1,349 related deaths in the state. To date, 148,358 people have been tested.

This is the 15th straight day health officials have announced more than 1,000 new confirmed cases in Illinois. As testing increases, the amount of time it takes for the total number of cases to double is increasing as well, which health officials say indicates the state is “bending the curve.”

“Our curve is bending the right way, with the current mitigation strategies in place we may not have reached our peak yet, but your actions are helping to keep that peak as low as possible,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Monday.

While outlining the current state of hospital resources in Illinois, Pritzker said social distancing measures and added capacity appear to be keeping the number of patients from exceeding the number of available beds and ventilators so far.

State officials are also asking for help at nursing homes in Illinois after multiple outbreaks have been reported at facilities across the state.

According to data released by the state, over 1,800 cases have been confirmed at 104 different facilities, and 286 people have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Pritzker said the state would be ramping up testing on all staff members at long-term care facilities, and said they would “not hesitate” to hold any private facilities accountable for not taking appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Both in Chicago and around the world, statistics show older people are among the most at-risk when it comes to COVID-19, as they make up the vast majority of deaths.

In Chicago, protesters gathered outside of Mercy Hospital on the South Side Monday to draw attention to how vulnerable communities have also been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.

African-Americans represent nearly 30 percent of Chicagos population, but make up more than 70 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in the city.