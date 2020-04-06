Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, 33 additional deaths confirmed in Illinois

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker, health officials provide latest update on COVID-19 in Illinois and state measures

CHICAGO — State health officials reported over 1,000 new confirmed cases and 33 additional coronavirus-related deaths in Illinois Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to more than 300.

According to the latest statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are now 12,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 307 deaths.

Among the reported deaths are 22 people Cook County, eight people in Will County, two people in Lake County and one person in DeKalb County. Jefferson and Wabash counties reported their first cases.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 70 percent of those who have died from the disease had underlying conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease.

Ezike also advised people to cover their face when heading out of their homes, and warned residents against congregating outside as the weather warms this week.

“I assure you if people congregate tomorrow, we will set the state back in the fight against COVID-19,” Ezike said.

Earlier Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new measures to address disparities in the impact of COVID-19 on minority communities.

While African-Americans make up 30 percent of Chicago’s population, Lightfoot said, 72 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in the city were black residents.

Earlier in the day, Lightfoot joined athletes from the city’s professional sports teams to launch a new campaign encouraging people to stay at home. The city is also sharing the latest data on the spread of the virus through a new online portal.

Outside the city, construction workers began converting the shuttered Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park into a treatment center for COVID-19 patients. Also, the family of a suburban Walmart worker who died from COVID-19 filed suit against the company for gross negligence Monday.

In Indiana, health officials said Monday the state’s death toll is up to 139 as the number of confirmed cases approaches 5,000. More than half of the 536 new cases were reported in central Indiana, with the most in Marion County, which is home to Indianapolis.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order to delay Tuesday’s presidential primary in the state for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, likely leading to a court challenge from Republicans in the GOP-controlled legislature.

In Washington, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the surge of coronavirus deaths the nation is facing. More than 9,600 people have died of the virus in the United States, and it leads the world in confirmed infections at more than 337,000.