Our Lady of Guadalupe image removed from Des Plaines shrine after pilgrimage canceled due to COVID-19

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, usually packed with worshippers, goes private and online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A solemn procession was held Friday morning at Des Plaines’ Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine, located at 1170 N. River Road.

The sacred image of the Blessed Virgin Mary was removed for the first time ever from the outdoor grotto for safekeeping and necessary maintenance.

“It’s the most sacred image of our community. It’s the reason a lot of people come here. They want to see her,” said Rev. Esequiel Sanchez.

Thousands of Catholics make the pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe each year, with the faithful believing Dec. 12 is the day Mary appeared to Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531

“After discussions with Cardinal Cupich and the governor’s office, and just realizing this thing has gotten out of hand and it would be irresponsible of us to have such a huge event with this many people and not suspect that in any way it’s a dangerous thing for those who come,” Rev. Sanchez said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago will provide live streams of masses and prayers at www.solg.org for anyone wanting to participate from the comfort of their own home.